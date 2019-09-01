Logmein Com (LOGM) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.71 Million; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 711.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 249,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 285,132 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 35,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mgmt invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Highlander Capital Lc has 36,887 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 2.95M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 7,033 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth owns 39,536 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 129,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Legacy Prns stated it has 1.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,893 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.80M shares. Portfolio Solutions Limited Liability accumulated 13,294 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 6,653 were reported by Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications invested in 1.19% or 29.88 million shares. 34,788 are held by Kempen Mgmt Nv.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 25,727 shares to 126,923 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 24,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $50.71M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,521 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 225,961 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Axa has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 92,641 were accumulated by Invesco. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 11,519 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Quantbot Techs L P, New York-based fund reported 24,593 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 859,155 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.12% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sei Commerce invested in 0.04% or 144,719 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company owns 90,554 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 3,840 shares.

