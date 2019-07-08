Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Market Value Declined While Walleye Trading Lifted Position; As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nwi Management LP Upped Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 430.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 35,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 71,359 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 286,891 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (Put) (NYSE:SCS) by 49,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 9,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,148 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces European Availability of GoToConnect and GoToRoom and Opens Call for New Channel Partners During UC Expo – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoom files to go public with a profit – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 44,803 shares. Oakworth holds 166 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 0.34% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 178,882 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 1.08M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 100 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.32M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,333 shares. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 9,644 shares. 5,867 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Sami Foguel on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.