Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Market Value Declined While Walleye Trading Has Increased Stake by $1.63 Million; Visteon (VC) Stock Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Holding by $352,698

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 65,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 178,523 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 49,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 43,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 115,212 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 318,060 shares to 122,340 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 156,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,141 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 366,364 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,892 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 433 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 52,700 shares. 15,068 are owned by Hsbc Public. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 59,000 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 195,741 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 14,035 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 74,243 shares. First Eagle Inv Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,982 shares. Axa holds 0% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Comm Financial Bank holds 0% or 3,757 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALL) by 3,500 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Put).