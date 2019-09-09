Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Raised Its Holding by $4.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake by $7.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 46.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 118,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The hedge fund held 371,145 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 46,537 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.58M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 248,459 shares to 169,052 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,265 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Division has 0.04% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 37,920 shares. Asset Mgmt has 2,020 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 150,463 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware has invested 0.06% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 22,335 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.61M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co reported 31,068 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,696 shares. Mackenzie reported 127,519 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 22,634 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech (LOGI) Introduces New Keyboard Case for iPad Pro – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Advance in July Despite Rate Cut Selloff – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Brookfield Business Partners On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc. by 86,830 shares to 662,083 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 196,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA).