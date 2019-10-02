Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Stake Boosted by Jackson Square Partners Llc; Wedbush Securities Lifted Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,407 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 37,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 313,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.24M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 56,004 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,144 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,815 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Macroview Invest Management Lc has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Arvest National Bank Tru Division has 1.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 175,805 shares. 257,100 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Company. Lomas Cap Ltd Co holds 5.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 365,410 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,495 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp reported 184,259 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 13,577 shares. 4,325 are owned by Prentiss Smith And Inc. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2.01M shares. Beach Limited Co invested 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% stake. Soros Fund Lc reported 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Logitech Announces Change to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Logitech International SA (LOGI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Logitech shareholders approve 10% increase in dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Esports Continues to Power Logitech International’s Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 210,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 23,500 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). 50,734 were reported by Macquarie Group Limited. 7,316 are held by Bailard Inc. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested in 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 7,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv accumulated 0.04% or 2,100 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 1.12 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 1.58 million shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $268.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 346,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V).