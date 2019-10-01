Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Position Increased by Jackson Square Partners Llc; Menlo Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 313,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.24 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 125,380 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 341,097 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $97.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 123,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 41,958 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7.00M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Agf Invests reported 100,506 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.28M shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 4.27 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 8,269 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 29,348 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 0.03% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.96 million shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Franklin Inc invested 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 52,851 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 18,337 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 7,443 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.