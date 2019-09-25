Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)

Both Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 39 2.35 N/A 1.58 26.17 voxeljet AG 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Logitech International S.A. and voxeljet AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.4% 12.8% voxeljet AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Logitech International S.A. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. voxeljet AG has a 2.91 beta and it is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Logitech International S.A. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, voxeljet AG has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. voxeljet AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Logitech International S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Logitech International S.A. and voxeljet AG are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 29.2% respectively. Insiders owned 6.7% of Logitech International S.A. shares. Competitively, 18.87% are voxeljet AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84% voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. has stronger performance than voxeljet AG

Summary

Logitech International S.A. beats voxeljet AG on 7 of the 8 factors.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.