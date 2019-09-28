Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) Sentiment Is 0.95

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 18 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 19 sold and reduced positions in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 17.42 million shares, up from 16.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 75,563 shares traded. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. for 7.83 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.70 million shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.34% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 204,296 shares.