Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) EPS Estimated At $0.28; State Street Decreased Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding

State Street Corp decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 370,156 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 14.11%. The State Street Corp holds 9.34M shares with $807.65M value, down from 9.71M last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 146,966 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. LOGI’s profit would be $46.17M giving it 35.26 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Logitech International S.A.’s analysts see -9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 39,486 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30,003 activity. $30,003 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares were bought by Debbink Dirk J.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.63 million for 38.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bokf Na has 9,744 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 3,883 shares. 75,829 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). M, Oregon-based fund reported 5,867 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 16,705 shares. Cambridge Investment, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,270 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 18,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Raymond James Fin Advisors has 34,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 53,232 shares. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 21,801 shares.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KIE, AIG, RNR, CINF: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

State Street Corp increased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 555,001 shares to 1.43 million valued at $181.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) stake by 21,336 shares and now owns 811,597 shares. Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Logitech International had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 23 to “Overweight”. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Monday, March 11 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. DA Davidson maintained Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group upgraded Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.01% or 239,994 shares. Gam Ag holds 1.8% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Boston Lc stated it has 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 8,300 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Asset Mngmt holds 2,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited reported 5,889 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 8,254 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 114,158 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 0.04% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com reported 150,463 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 202,728 shares. Atria Investments Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 1.08% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).