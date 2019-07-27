Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Contrasting side by side

Both Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 38 2.46 N/A 1.44 26.68 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.59 N/A 0.70 12.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Logitech International S.A. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated. TransAct Technologies Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Logitech International S.A. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Logitech International S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.5% 12.8% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.6% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means Logitech International S.A.’s volatility is 22.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Logitech International S.A. are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has 4.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Logitech International S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Logitech International S.A. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Logitech International S.A.’s upside potential is 17.02% at a $48.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of TransAct Technologies Incorporated is $14, which is potential 21.74% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TransAct Technologies Incorporated is looking more favorable than Logitech International S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Logitech International S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.9% of TransAct Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% are Logitech International S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -3.16% -7.18% 4.88% 4.25% -5.64% 22.38% TransAct Technologies Incorporated -6.11% 1.83% -16.13% -27.89% -24.09% -0.67%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. had bullish trend while TransAct Technologies Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Logitech International S.A. beats TransAct Technologies Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.