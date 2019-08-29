Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Contrasting side by side

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 39 2.36 N/A 1.58 26.17 Socket Mobile Inc. 2 0.77 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.4% 12.8% Socket Mobile Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International S.A.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Socket Mobile Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Logitech International S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Logitech International S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.10% for Logitech International S.A. with consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Logitech International S.A. and Socket Mobile Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 8.5%. Insiders held 6.7% of Logitech International S.A. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84% Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. was less bullish than Socket Mobile Inc.

Summary

Logitech International S.A. beats Socket Mobile Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.