Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 37 2.37 N/A 1.44 26.68 One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.75 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Logitech International S.A. and One Stop Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.5% 12.8% One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.9%

Liquidity

Logitech International S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, One Stop Systems Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Logitech International S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Logitech International S.A. and One Stop Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 4 2.80 One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Logitech International S.A. has a 17.88% upside potential and an average price target of $46.75. Meanwhile, One Stop Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 92.31%. The data provided earlier shows that One Stop Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Logitech International S.A., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of Logitech International S.A. shares and 19.1% of One Stop Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.7% of Logitech International S.A. shares. Comparatively, One Stop Systems Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -3.16% -7.18% 4.88% 4.25% -5.64% 22.38% One Stop Systems Inc. -9.48% -19.23% -13.58% -30.23% -53.7% 8.25%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. was more bullish than One Stop Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Logitech International S.A. beats One Stop Systems Inc.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.