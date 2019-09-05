Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Computer Peripherals company, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Logitech International S.A. has 32.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.7% of Logitech International S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Logitech International S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.40% 12.80% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Logitech International S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. N/A 39 26.17 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Logitech International S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Logitech International S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.66

With consensus price target of $46, Logitech International S.A. has a potential upside of 11.60%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.72%. Based on the results given earlier, Logitech International S.A. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Logitech International S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. has weaker performance than Logitech International S.A.’s peers.

Liquidity

Logitech International S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Logitech International S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Logitech International S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Logitech International S.A.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Logitech International S.A. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Logitech International S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Logitech International S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Logitech International S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.