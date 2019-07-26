LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 560.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.