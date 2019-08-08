LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.