LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.65 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 290.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 7.3%. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.