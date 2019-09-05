LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 227.31% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.