LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average price target and a 527.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.