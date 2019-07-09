LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 29.00 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 30.6 while its Current Ratio is 30.6. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.