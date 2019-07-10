LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.87 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 30.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.6. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.