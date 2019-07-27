LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1403.57 N/A -0.32 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 5.5%. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.