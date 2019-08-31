LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 57.7% respectively. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.