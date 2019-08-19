LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S appears to has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Novo Nordisk A/S, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.