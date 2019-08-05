LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 210.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.