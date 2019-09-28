LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,659,685.86% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 252,961,825.36% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.