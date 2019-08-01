LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 26.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 and a Quick Ratio of 30.6. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14.71, while its potential upside is 66.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.