LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.