LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,716,981.13% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19 and 19 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -9.93% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.97%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.