LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,149,377.59% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,291,390.73% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -16.76% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.