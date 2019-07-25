LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.14 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

30.6 and 30.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 127.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 90%. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.