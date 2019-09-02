LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

We are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.