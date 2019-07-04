LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Since LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.