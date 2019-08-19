LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.