LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus target price and a 27.79% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.