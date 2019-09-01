LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 148.96% and its consensus target price is $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.