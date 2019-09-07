LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has an average price target of $37.75, with potential upside of 29.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.