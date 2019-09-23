LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zealand Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 17.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.