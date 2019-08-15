LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $127.67, which is potential 60.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 0%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.