LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 156 100.77 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $212.67, while its potential upside is 18.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.