LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 39.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.