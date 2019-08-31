LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 71.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 12 18.57 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.