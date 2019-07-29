LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparison side by side

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.