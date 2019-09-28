LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,659,685.86% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,476,683.94% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 149.00% and its consensus target price is $18.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.