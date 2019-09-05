LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 3.7% respectively. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.