LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.17 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 425.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 37.9%. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.