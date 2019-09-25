LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Contrasting side by side

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 173.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 7.77% respectively. Insiders held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.