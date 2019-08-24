LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.84 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, with potential upside of 56.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 94.5% respectively. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.