LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,716,981.13% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Chiasma Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.