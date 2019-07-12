LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.