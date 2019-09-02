LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.57 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 359.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.